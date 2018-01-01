Hacker News
Turbo.net: another container?
(
turbo.net
)
2 points
by
sacheendra
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
sacheendra
11 months ago
I came across this. As I understand, it provides some sort of containerization similar to docker. Can someone explain to me what it does? What is the value this adds?
moondev
11 months ago
Pretty sparse on details. Apparently my linux desktop is not a "supported device"?
