Turbo.net: another container? (turbo.net)
2 points by sacheendra 29 days ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite



I came across this. As I understand, it provides some sort of containerization similar to docker. Can someone explain to me what it does? What is the value this adds?


Pretty sparse on details. Apparently my linux desktop is not a "supported device"?




