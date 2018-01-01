Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
NASA Unveils Searchable Video, Audio and Imagery Library
(
nasa.gov
)
102 points
by
jasikpark
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
9 comments
loudmax
11 months ago
On a related note, NASA's Worldview makes images from Earth observation satellites available in near real time (a few hours):
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
uberneo
11 months ago
Nice. I like this realtime data , plus you can see historic images well. Might be good image dataset for doing some Machine Learning Prediction of Weather, something like take snapshot for a certain area and based on the Historical images predict the next Cyclone
metaobject
11 months ago
In order to do well at weather forecasting you really need 3D information (at a minimum), 4D is preferable (3D + Time). Using satellite images, at best, you may be able to predict future cloud cover (but you're still missing the fact that clouds often exist at multiple levels in the atmosphere).
mpweiher
11 months ago
Who else thought this was a software library for searching in AV data?
coffeedoughnuts
11 months ago
I also assumed that from first click; but this library is also very interesting :)
Dahoramano
11 months ago
I think someone posted today on HN about a system for searching AV libraries
Doches
11 months ago
Finally, a replacement for the old GRIN (GReat Images in NASA) archive! It was shutdown and replaced with a Flickr account a couple of years ago; it's nice to see NASA (and, by extension, the US Gov.) owning their own web properties again.
Dahoramano
11 months ago
Is there any way to get real-time, historic, and geological climate data? Specifically for temperatures and quantities of atmospheric gas, ocean currents, and humidity.
Fjolsvith
11 months ago
This will make finding those UFO videos really easy!
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: