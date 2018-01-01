Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
NASA Unveils Searchable Video, Audio and Imagery Library (nasa.gov)
102 points by jasikpark 11 months ago



On a related note, NASA's Worldview makes images from Earth observation satellites available in near real time (a few hours): https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/


Nice. I like this realtime data , plus you can see historic images well. Might be good image dataset for doing some Machine Learning Prediction of Weather, something like take snapshot for a certain area and based on the Historical images predict the next Cyclone


In order to do well at weather forecasting you really need 3D information (at a minimum), 4D is preferable (3D + Time). Using satellite images, at best, you may be able to predict future cloud cover (but you're still missing the fact that clouds often exist at multiple levels in the atmosphere).


Who else thought this was a software library for searching in AV data?


I also assumed that from first click; but this library is also very interesting :)


I think someone posted today on HN about a system for searching AV libraries


Finally, a replacement for the old GRIN (GReat Images in NASA) archive! It was shutdown and replaced with a Flickr account a couple of years ago; it's nice to see NASA (and, by extension, the US Gov.) owning their own web properties again.


Is there any way to get real-time, historic, and geological climate data? Specifically for temperatures and quantities of atmospheric gas, ocean currents, and humidity.


This will make finding those UFO videos really easy!




