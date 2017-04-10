Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LeEco will not acquire TV maker Vizio as planned (bloomberg.com)
20 points by ptrptr 11 months ago | 3 comments



There are going to be some fascinating stories from inside LeEco once it all falls apart. My guess is it was originally just supposed to be a shell to evade Chinese capital controls, but Jia started believing his own hype and the whole thing spun out of control.


Related FTC Fine on Vizio for $2.2 Million in Feb 2017: https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2017/02/vizio...


lol this co is DONE




