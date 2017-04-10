Hacker News
LeEco will not acquire TV maker Vizio as planned
bloomberg.com
20 points
by
ptrptr
11 months ago
3 comments
Analemma_
11 months ago
There are going to be some fascinating stories from inside LeEco once it all falls apart. My guess is it was originally just supposed to be a shell to evade Chinese capital controls, but Jia started believing his own hype and the whole thing spun out of control.
zaatar
11 months ago
Related FTC Fine on Vizio for $2.2 Million in Feb 2017:
https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/press-releases/2017/02/vizio...
mbloom1915
11 months ago
lol this co is DONE
