Richard Stallman's Glossary (stallman.org)
6 points by jordigh 25 days ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite



If past hn links to stallman.org are any indication I expect to see complaints (probably legit ones even) about my html on that page within 5 minutes of this posting :)


Links should have a different colored :hover state (accessibility concerns) and there is a typo for the font-size of the `vol` class. Not sure if you're in charge of the CSS as well. :)

    .vol {
         margin-left: 5%;
         font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
         font-size=2.5em; // = should be :
    }


I didn't write too much of the css, but I do still take care of it. Not idea how that = instead of : slipped in. Even I'm not normally that bad with css (and emacs syntax highlighting even makes it clear that what was there was wrong). So I fixed that bit.

I agree about the :hover state for accessibility but since that touches the entire site (or at least should) and we already have some :hover stuff on the certain elements it requires a little thought/experimenting (more than I have time for this afternoon anyway).


Oh, you write his HTML? I thought he would write it himself. I know he reads HTML, as that's how I've seen him read webpages. I know he has volunteers to help install his polnotes. I didn't know others did the rest of the website for him.


He does do some html but generally he just provides things in plane text with maybe a little html markup in it.


Since you asked, in Firefox, do a view source on this page. It will helpfully highlight errors in red. I see 4:

No "--" in comments. (twice)

Missing equals: <li id"faux">

Missing space: <ahref="/uber.html">


I wasn't aware that Firefox view src had that. Cool, thanks. I fixed those and fixed one more that was hidden by one of those typos.


1337 terms m8


He is not. And don't forget that he deserves much more respect, partly due to his contributions to the software practice, free software, and freedom in general.


