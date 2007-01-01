.vol {
margin-left: 5%;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size=2.5em; // = should be :
}
I agree about the :hover state for accessibility but since that touches the entire site (or at least should) and we already have some :hover stuff on the certain elements it requires a little thought/experimenting (more than I have time for this afternoon anyway).
No "--" in comments. (twice)
Missing equals: <li id"faux">
Missing space: <ahref="/uber.html">
Edit: Oh, nevermind. There are a couple dopey Trump digs towards the bottom.