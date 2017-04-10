> 96% favoring the ban, 2% favoring the ban with exceptions for emergencies and 2% saying airlines should set their own policies.
People don't like other people.
Nobody's worried that you'll destroy valuable property or kill people by driving a bus into it/them. They probably should be.
I can respect the position that regulation is bad, and careful application of new regulations. I won't necessarily agree with it, but I can respect it as simply coming from different fundamental values. But this is such blatant hypocrisy that I'm having trouble suppressing rage heh.
> Pai told USA TODAY in a statement. “Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet.”
Regulating the social norms of airline behavior is not the job of the FCC, and it astonishes me that anyone thinks otherwise just because the FCC happens to have some power over one lever to control this.
Theoretically, the data services offered by planes could host a picocell tower. But the data service used by airplanes is much different than cell networks. Sattelite based services use antennas on top of the plane and have to have specialized tracking antennas. ATG based systems use a network of land based stations and special antennas pointed above the horizon. ATG uses a modified EVDO protocol (yep, that old cell protocol) to work at higher base station velocities.
> But Pai's predecessor as FCC chairman, Thomas Wheeler, argued that the ban had become obsolete because many airliners basically carry their own cellphone towers for in-flight entertainment.
I would hate to be in an airplane with people making voice calls, but I don't think it's even remotely the FCC's job (and I'm somewhat dubious it's even properly the government's job) to do it, and, while I'm neither, I'm closer to a socialist than a laissez-faire supporter of unregulated capitalism.
