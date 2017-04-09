Hacker News
A Software Developer’s Mac Pro
by
IcePenguino
25 days ago
1 comment
daly
25 days ago
You're focused on the hardware. My focus is on the software. In my professional opinion, MACs are on par with Windows. Both are horrible development environments if you are trying to develop for cross-platform, especially open-source cross-platform. If your only target is other Apple users then it seems fine.
