|My new android game called Tap It! Need some honest feedback
2 points by noberg 25 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite
|I recently uploaded my second game on google play market. It's an arcade game that focuses on the players reaction time. Since I'm relatively new to the Android gaming community, I would really appreciate your honest feedback. It can be both pros and cons about anything thats on your mind.
Link to the game:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.noberg.TapIt
Thanks in advice!
