Jay Z's Entire Catalog Has Been Removed from Spotify and Apple Music
(
genius.com
)
2 points
by
tedmiston
25 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
tedmiston
25 days ago
Most of the story is in the headline, but specifically it's about the magnitude of Jay Z with the size of his catalog and commercial success. Whether this change will have a net positive effect commercially is an interesting topic.
Many fans are just upset and unwilling to join a second music service for one artist.
