Jay Z's Entire Catalog Has Been Removed from Spotify and Apple Music (genius.com)
2 points by tedmiston 25 days ago



Most of the story is in the headline, but specifically it's about the magnitude of Jay Z with the size of his catalog and commercial success. Whether this change will have a net positive effect commercially is an interesting topic.

Many fans are just upset and unwilling to join a second music service for one artist.




