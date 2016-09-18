Ask HN: How to plan getting out of tech?

I could go on about where I work and why I'm unhappy there, but ultimately, I just think there is something deeply wrong and unhealthy with the industry and the people in it, and I want to stop doing this to myself. I'm American, 35, single, no kids, living on the west coast of the US. I have no debt and around 100k in the bank. I don't own any property. Is there anyone out there, who was in a similar position and figured out a way to stop working in tech? I feel open to a lot of different possibilities, including of course moving abroad. I guess I'm just wondering if there are others who have been in a similar position and what they did, or, what resources I can use to figure out my next steps. I wish I could be more specific about what I'm asking, I don't want to be spoonfed information, but I just need some guidance on where to look to start planning what to do. Thanks for any advice or input.