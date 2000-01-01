Ask HN: What software do you use to take notes?

For me the killer feature is the ability to put text wherever i want, and move it later, i just click where i want to write in the page and type, it really changed the way i take note, it feel more natural and more close to the "paper experience".
i tried opensource solution, but all the one i found allow only for "linear" note taking, witch is ok if i need to take a quick note, but if i need to "prototype" or brainstorm something i feel them to restrictive.
where onenote is not avaible or overkill i simply use markdown files, with git for versioning and Syncthing for syncronization.
edit: correct some typo
People are strange.
Ideally keep the current system (ctrl+1 to cycle through checkbox, checked checkbox and nothing is nice) but add tags on top.
(If they have added tags and I haven't realized then I'll be happy to know.)
http://keep.google.com/
It's notes. It doesn't need to 'sync' to your mobile device and be in a cloud somewhere. It's just some notes. What is with everyone these days sharing their whole lives on a server somewhere?
Is everyone paranoid of data loss? So what? If you lose it all, it was meant to be. Relax. You guys are supposed to be geeks and yet you are giving the NSA more data than they could ever hope to get from the average Joe.
If I see another Org-mode or wiki "note" demo on YouTube, I'll croak. Get a life. Or a girlfriend. Or go play with your children. Or visit some nature. Get away from the screeeeen.... Not even the president has to organize notes.
I saw one Org-Mode clown rant about how he had 1000+ lines of notes for various things in one file. That's not notes. That's the fringes of madness.
Delete it all. Start over.
I'm starting to think that the days of hard drive crashes were actually a good thing.
I can understand if you are a real science researcher or investigative journalist (for work). Or if you want to ensure you have copies of your tax returns or medical records.
But notes? NOTES? Grocery lists? Who makes grocery lists and needs to sync them everywhere?
Go live on a farm for a while or something. Uh, it's cheese of some kind, milk of some kind, coffee of some kind, produce, fish, meat, and avoid the candy and canned item aisles. There's your grocery list.
Do you same folks have list about what order to put on your clothes each day? (Don't answer that).
It's the ultimate to-do list application. Syncs offline, can support markdown AND LaTeX AND code, images, links, and shareable options with your team. It's basically the successor to Workflowy you didn't know you needed. AND it's made by two awesome university students that maintain a public roadmap and actually listen to their community.
[0]: yep. I sometimes even pay for inexpensive software just because I like the idea even if I don't end up using it.
The pen & paper part means I don't have to lug my laptop around so often - I try not to use meeting times to actually do things anyways. I figure if a handful of people are in a room together it's best to focus on the reason we're all in one place and pen/paper lets me do just that.
Then the digital archival is a way to force me to review my notes and commit the better parts of them to memory. So long as I can get that done within a few hours it tends to work well. Then they're available for me and others to text search accordingly.
#!/bin/sh
while true; do
$EDITOR $NOTESDIR"$(ls -t $NOTESDIR | selecta --scrolloff --passthrough)"
done
It replicates the core interaction model of Notational Velocity: type to fuzzy-filter the list of notes (sorted by MRU) by filename, enter to edit the notes, and quit the editor to end up back in the list of notes.
I forked selecta to add those flags - --passthrough means that the text typed in to filter is emitted on stdout if it doesn't match anything. This way you create a note if it doesn't exist.
https://github.com/stijlist/bin/blob/master/nv
For more free form note taking I'm using Rocketbook's "smart" notebooks (https://getrocketbook.com/). I can scan the notes to Evernote, and when the notebook gets full, I can easily erase the notes and reuse the notebook.
For long-term note taking I use Evernote. This is for things like obscure git commands and 'how-to's.
This is not my repo.
One thing I wish it did is to let me export as HTML instead of PDF. I would love share my notes as blog posts.
I would love to find a reasonably well made self-hosted note app.
https://github.com/nikitavoloboev/knowledge-map
I found it to be the most optimal format for this task.
Full disclosure, I created it! I made it because there was nothing comparable on the market. Cross-platform, plain text with a powerful markdown editor. I've since added a rich text editor, web clipper and a workflowy style outline note type. I'm also planning on adding git support soon.
http://collatenotes.com
These notes are stored at `~/notes` which I symlink to `~/Dropbox/notes`.
http://tiddlywiki.com/
(It is searchable and taggable so I'll use it like
"""#LP12345 #oil +2dl km234567"""
where LP12345 is my license plate number.
That way I can for example always go back and find how much oil my car uses.
Nothing fancy.
(I use Mac and iOS.)
TextEdit > iCloud on desktop.