How legitimate is their use of "concentration camp", as opposed to the less automated and smaller scale "black site"?

Has this story been corroborated, and do we know how many people have been interned?


> How legitimate is their use of "concentration camp", as opposed to the less automated and smaller scale "black site"?

The defining feature of concentration camps has been planned extermination of inmates via malnutrition, overworking and bad conditions. Size is less important.


Hi, Pacific Northwest native here. We learn about Japanese concentration camps, which were usually not deadly but still embodied all of the things that we don't like about them: Lack of due process, forced relocation, racism and prejudice, etc.

WP discusses the deadliness, or relative lack thereof, of Japanese concentration camps: "Despite a shortage of healthcare workers, limited access to equipment, and tension between white administrators and Japanese American staff, these hospitals provided much needed medical care in camp. The extreme climates of the remote incarceration sites were hard on infants and elderly inmates. The frequent dust storms of the high desert locations led to increased cases of asthma and coccidioidomycosis, while the swampy, mosquito-infested Arkansas camps exposed residents to malaria, all of which were treated in camp. Almost 6,000 live deliveries were performed in these hospitals, and all mothers received pre- and postnatal care. The WRA recorded 1,862 deaths across the ten camps, with cancer, heart disease, tuberculosis, and vascular disease accounting for the majority."


Aside from the fact that "black site" is an Orwellian gloss on a form of illegal internment, the term concentration camp predates the Holocaust and covers all kinds of similar, reprehensible abuses by governments: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internment


The Chechnyan governor, Ramzan Kadyrov, seems to be a Putin loyalist/friend. If this report is true, Putin should force Kadyrov to stop this evil. Of course, Putin either doesn't care or approves of it.


they're being oppressed by Russia but muslim prbs take priority?


The problem is more like lack of oppression by Russia - Chechnya is being run as a semi-independent islamic state receiving heavy subsidies from federal Russia but ignoring central Russian authorities, up to killing of federal forces that press their authority too far.

In Chechnya, Kadirov's word is the law but federal courts are not. Makes one wonder who really won the last war.




