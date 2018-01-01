Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What products do you buy to save time?
2 points by tschlossmacher 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Could be anything from software to physical items or services. I'm looking for ideas to see where I can optimize my work life and professional life.



I try to avoid buying products to save time I have to spend working to earn the money.




