Ask HN: What products do you buy to save time?
tschlossmacher
11 months ago
Could be anything from software to physical items or services. I'm looking for ideas to see where I can optimize my work life and professional life.
adrianN
11 months ago
I try to avoid buying products to save time I have to spend working to earn the money.
