Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Basic income – could it bring us closer to together? (weforum.org)
1 point by doener 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



The unbridled price-inflation of basic goods which mathematically must follow any broad per-capita capital injection will certainly not bring anyone closer together ... except maybe in terms of overcrowded / shared housing as rents soar.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: