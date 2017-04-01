Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Basic income – could it bring us closer to together?
(
weforum.org
)
1 point
by
doener
20 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
futun
20 days ago
The unbridled price-inflation of basic goods which mathematically must follow any broad per-capita capital injection will certainly not bring anyone closer together ... except maybe in terms of overcrowded / shared housing as rents soar.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: