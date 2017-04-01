Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Basic income – could it bring us closer to together? (weforum.org)
1 point by doener 20 days ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite



The unbridled price-inflation of basic goods which mathematically must follow any broad per-capita capital injection will certainly not bring anyone closer together ... except maybe in terms of overcrowded / shared housing as rents soar.




