Study: Microsoft Surface buyers more satisfied than iPad owners (saintlad.com)
3 points by jakekovoor 21 days ago | 1 comment



The scores are still pretty dang close.

I would guess the majority of those who made the descision to purchase a Surface bought it for specific functionality reasons, whereas the iPad owners bought them just as a general purpose device to browse websites, etc. You could give the iPad owners a Surface and they would have a similar satisfaction score to what they have with the iPad. Of course this is purely guess.




