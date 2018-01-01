Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: 84 cents per month?
If your favorite free app started to charge you $.84 a month would you get rid of it?



Not necessarily get rid of. But I would wonder how they could afford the transaction fees on 84c monthly transactions instead of fewer larger transactions.


probably something like paypal micro-payments


Interesting had not heard of that.




