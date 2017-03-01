The technology stack is DOSBox compiled to WASM using Emscripten, https://github.com/dreamlayers/em-dosbox/ This is running in a world built using the JanusVR http://www.janusvr.com web client, JanusWeb, which is built on top of Three.js.
This instance dials into fully virtualized ISP using Winsock.
The network backend is a pppd server running in AWS with a WebSocket proxy in front of it. This setup is fully detailed in a blog post here - http://blog.vrcade.io/2017/03/setting-up-a-visp-using-pppow/
