Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PHP form to email explained (html-form-guide.com)
3 points by antora 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



It is 2017. Do not use mail() directly unless you completely understand how it works and its pitfalls (here, at least 2 vectors remain unsanitized).

Instead, go for e.g. PhpMailer: it is a self-contained library which offers a significantly saner and safer interface for sending e--mails, while retaining all the flexibility. (Also, it is 2017: when you try sending HTML e-mails with mail() directly, your experience will be PAINFUL. Again, a library such as PhpMailer saves you from reinventing a 20-year-old wheel.) The amount of time I have personally saved by not touching mail() would be several man-months.


This was awesome, thank you.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: