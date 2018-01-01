Ask HN: can we trust Unpkg+Cloudflare?

After recent news[1] on Cloudflare stopping support for MathJax CDN, I see that Unpkg has a really similar infrastructure. The main difference is that unpkg is larger and generic: 1,881,970,533 requests to 209,666,703 unique users. So how trustworthy is unpkg as it's being supported by Cloudflare? Can we expect it to keep working for the foreseeable future or the days of the free CDNs are over? [1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14074689 [2] https://unpkg.com/#/about