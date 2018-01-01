It's not the fastest thing in the world, but my own machine manages to play many games full speed, and it supports almost the full feature set of the platform. I'm sure there are bugs, but I'm pretty happy with it overall. Critique and especially bug reports are quite welcome! My own growing Gameboy library is still quite small and I won't test games I don't own for legal reasons.
If you need a hand dumping games, let me know.
Do you have any Twitch accounts you'd recommend for this? Thanks....
[0] https://www.twitch.tv/handmade_hero
[1] https://www.twitch.tv/naysayer88
Essentially you could use import the /gameboy module, write your own shell as a WoW extension, toss the graphics onscreen somewhere, and optionally deal with audio by setting the appropriate callback.
I constantly underestimate the reach a project like this can have; in this case, the possibility to reuse this base for other easily-portable emulators.
I've been following this project since it began, good luck once you start tackling speed!
It's not the fastest thing in the world, but my own machine manages to play many games full speed, and it supports almost the full feature set of the platform. I'm sure there are bugs, but I'm pretty happy with it overall. Critique and especially bug reports are quite welcome! My own growing Gameboy library is still quite small and I won't test games I don't own for legal reasons.