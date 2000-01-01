Ask HN: What are the 3 websites you visit every single day?

But putting aside HN and the 'typical' daily stuff like weather, transit, uh, 'private' stuff, etc.:
1. De Correspondent: a web-only subscription-based newspaper that has a pretty unique and very successful approach. Instead of the classical 'lots of news items as things unfold, hot off the press, and lots of barely rewritten AP feeds' model, it publishes fewer, longer, better-researched articles that provide more context. Basically, it tries to avoid the 'whims' of the day. It actively tries to center itself around the correspondents who get to write series on their area of expertise, and has done a very admirable job asking readers what they should be focusing on. And best of all, they're in the process of creating an English version of it. For now you'd have to learn Dutch for most of it.
2. tvcountdown.com: despite my resolve to watch less television, I still follow a bunch of shows and always forget when they air.
3. duolingo.com: currently learning Spanish. I'm shocked by how well the 'few minutes daily' approach works!
PS: hey HN overlords. I truly love this wonderful timesink here, but can we have markdown please!?!
I also know some programmers Slacks in Spain, which might be easy as all the technical words are in English.
What country Spanish are you aiming for though? They are slightly different (more than American English vs British English).
And for a daily dose of science:
NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day: https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/astropix.html
Earth Science Picture of the Day: http://epod.usra.edu
Also: Yahoo and/or Google Finance (on business days), and usually news.google.com.
- HN
- http://localhost:3000
Are you planning to keep it for yourself or will we see a Show HN someday?
the sprites can walk around by themselves and the tiles can be generated - I'm currently working on the AI for the sprites and assembling the tiles procedurally so I can start adding GOAP and construction planning.
Arts and Letters Daily (http://www.aldaily.com/)
World and UK news. I try to avoid the identity politics articles - they are of a much lower quality than the other content. The comment sections are often very insightful and of a much higher standard than most other news sites:
The Guardian (https://www.theguardian.com/uk)
"Adversarial journalism":
The Intercept (https://theintercept.com)
Bloomberg, YouTube, Stack Exchange sites.
I used to visit Reddit daily, had to stop to try to get away from Trump mania. I cut out a lot of sites that have gone off the deep-end in regards to 24/7 Trump, such as Business Insider (it had dropped in quality long before that, granted).
Curiously while I use Netflix and Amazon Video via dedicated hardware & TV, I never use YouTube that way (and probably never will). I believe it's due to the average presentation length of content on said services and the purpose (educational/informative vs large screen entertainment).
GitHub: https://github.com/
and...
ClickUp: (for my teams PM)
https://clickup.com/
- https://feedbin.com for whole range of other RSS feeds
I try not to read my email at the weekend.
https://pinboard.in/u:tedmiston/t:hacker-news/
- Feedly for news feeds
- Youtube
- Gmail
NY times, (subscribe! Support journalism)
and Reddit (front page only)
* news.ycombinator.com
* Youtube.com
Twitter
http://twitter.com
http://youtube.com/
twitter.com - for paul graham's tweets+retweets and for Calvin and Hobbes
youtube.com - well for music. but mostly for new content discovery
reddit.com
youtube.com
instapundit.com - commentary on current affairs
news.google.com
inframationgroup.com/infraasia/ - Infrastructure Asia news
2. Internal company site
3. Bank website
reddit.com, kinokalender.com, letterboxd.com
Google inbox.
hashnode.com
- Proton Mail
- jw.org
2. Github
3. Reddit
