Ask HN: Has anyone considered forking TempleOS and making a modern OS out of it?

I've been looking through the source code for TempleOS and playing with it in a VM for awhile now. I know that Terry Davis has his vision where he feels that it has to be 640x480 and non-networked because God or something told him that was the best, but I was curious the amount of work that would be required to add a few more modern OS. I think that if it had networking and a few other features here and there, it might be a genuinely usable OS. So that's my question: Has anyone here considered forking the code and trying to make something useful for modern applications?