Ask HN: Have a domain and want to start a programming blog,what options are good?
3 points by sidcool 263 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments
Few options I have explored: Medium, Wix, WordPress, Weebly.



I would default to Medium unless you need more, and if you need something it doesn't need just go with Wordpress hosted on Digital Ocean.

I would consider that my default advice.


Medium charges a $75 one time fee for SSL and other stuff. Is it worth it?


Hmm... I didn't really pay any fee. I just had them point to my URL and ran with it.




