Ask HN: Have a domain and want to start a programming blog,what options are good?
sidcool
9 days ago
Few options I have explored: Medium, Wix, WordPress, Weebly.
inputcoffee
9 days ago
I would default to Medium unless you need more, and if you need something it doesn't need just go with Wordpress hosted on Digital Ocean.
I would consider that my default advice.
sidcool
8 days ago
Medium charges a $75 one time fee for SSL and other stuff. Is it worth it?
inputcoffee
8 days ago
Hmm... I didn't really pay any fee. I just had them point to my URL and ran with it.
