Semantic UI:

0. https://css-tricks.com/semantic-class-names/
1. https://www.w3.org/QA/Tips/goodclassnames
http://nicolasgallagher.com/about-html-semantics-front-end-a...
These days I'm quite convinced trying to author your markup such that you can redesign a site by applying a different stylesheet has the dependencies backwards.
If you try to keep visual information out of your HTML, you end up authoring stylesheets designed to nimbly navigate your DOM structure to precisely target elements to style in a way that makes your CSS extremely coupled to the particular site you are building.
Your HTML documents are already coupled to your project, so rather than writing CSS that's coupled to that HTML, I've found it to work much better to author CSS from a mindset that the CSS knows nothing about the document it's trying to style.
This leads to writing what I call "library-style" CSS, where you are almost trying to build your own Bootstrap or similar; something that you could actually use on multiple projects if you wanted.
A class like "download-book" is not very useful if you have multiple buttons in a project that are meant to look the same way and not all of them trigger a book download.
I find
// style.scss
@mixin button($color, $size) { ... }
.download-book {
@include button(
$color: red,
$size: big
);
}
.send-email {
@include button(
$color: blue,
$size: small
);
}
// index.html
<button class="download-book">Download book</button>
<button class="send-email">Send email</button>
// style.scss
.button { ... }
.red { ... }
.blue { ... }
.big { ... }
.small { ... }
// index.html
<button class="button big red">Download book</button>
<button class="button small blue">Send email</button>
2. When using generic names like "button", "big", "small", etc... I always find myself in a naming conflict at some point. The likelihood of semantic names having conflicts is much smaller.
Of course, your CSS file becomes a lot bigger. But when enabling compression, the stylesheets using mixins turn out to be smaller (see https://tech.bellycard.com/blog/sass-mixins-vs-extends-the-d...). Also, your HTML file is likely smaller too when using semantic classes.
A semantic choice of classes should represent the roles that things have in the UI hierarchy: if a "book download" button is the main action of the page, it should have a class of, say "main-action", possibly with an extra "download" class to show UI specific to download actions.
If a "book download" button is just an action, for example a button that is repeated multiple times in a table, then it needs a different class, like "action", still possibly with "download".
This is exactly like properly written HTML is semantic, elements represent hierarchical roles ("nav", "footer"), not their look, nor their content.
Yet your first example has everyone editing CSS files and appending new classes to it all the time, which in my experience is the fastest way to end up with unmaintainable CSS.
Mixins sounded good to me at first, but I've only experienced less maintainability when the CSS was too clever.
css-modules[0] are a nice solution to this. Your nice, simple class names like "button" are transformed as part of build process to something less likely to collide, like "ltuZCYvCyDVU_2kG0Sspr":
[0]: https://github.com/css-modules/css-modules
>> Of course, your CSS file becomes a lot bigger.
If you use something like webpack and you start splitting code based on the page you are on, this problem goes away as well.
I find that only place the 2nd case makes sense is if you are writing a CSS framework like Bootstrap. Otherwise, I find this way writing CSS increasingly rare.
parent described things like moving the navbar to the left when the html can have it before or after the content on the dom. can you use float:left?
<div class="red pull-left pb3">
<div class="grid row">
<div class="col-xs-4">
<div class="basket">
<div class="product">
<div class="searchResults">
Taken from http://maintainablecss.com/chapters/semantics/
> If you try to keep visual information out of your HTML, you end up authoring stylesheets designed to nimbly navigate your DOM structure to precisely target elements to style in a way that makes your CSS extremely coupled to the particular site you are building.
As for this technical argument, it's flatly untrue. Writing semantic HTML and the coupling you are referring to are completely orthogonal as long as you are using a tool like Sass / postCSS / etc to author your CSS.
That's because it shouldn't be.
> You shouldn't be using your CSS classes to tag sections, that's what id is for
No, you might can have multiple "products" on the page.
> And now, if I want to change the "basket" style, I'm praying that I didn't break something on the other side of the application. So in order to mitigate that issue, you end up nesting your CSS for safety and now you've re-created your HTML structure with CSS rules and it's incredibly inflexible to changes. I've found that semantic CSS classes are a pipe dream that never pans out.
Absolutely none of this true if you use Sass (or an equivalent) properly.
Why not? Who's reading my HTML? It's not there to be read by a user. HTML is for devs. They're the ones that deal with it.
> No, you might can have multiple "products" on the page.
True, in that case you would use a CSS class with no styling if you need code to select the block.
> Absolutely none of this true if you use Sass (or an equivalent) properly.
It doesn't matter what you use, you can nest your CSS by hand or with Sass. Either way, you now have CSS tightly coupled to your HTML structure and it can be hell to change. I'm literally dealing with this right now (we use sass).
Correct. You make it readable the same reason you make any code readable.
> It doesn't matter what you use, you can nest your CSS by hand or with Sass. Either way, you now have CSS tightly coupled to your HTML structure and it can be hell to change. I'm literally dealing with this right now (we use sass).
No. The whole point is if you use SASS properly you don't have to nest anything unless you want to.
I don't follow at all. One of the biggest selling points of Sass is being able to nest styles. If you don't need to nest styles, then Sass doesn't get you much. But once you start nesting, your CSS is coupled to your HTML. That's absurd.
using sass as you describe is an anti-pattern.
the important thing that sass allows you to do (which CSS should have built in, but doesn't) is to apply chunks of style to a named class. that is, precisely to decouple naming, styling, and html structure. you do this in sass with @extend or @include.
practically, this means i can take canned styles of my own making or from libraries like bootstrap, and then define my semantically named classes in terms of them. this allows composition at any level of granularity, total control over the units of re-use, and clear, readable markup.
There's this dream that you will need to "reskin" your application often, and be able to reuse a bunch of CSS classes all over your codebase. Instead what I've found is that it's better to think of your application as consisting of components with their own styling. Component-oriented frameworks like React are moving in this direction. Take a look at the styled-components library.
There is no way for you to mess up something at the other end of your web app if you use specific sass files for specific web pages. The 'basket' class can be defined as one thing on the page for selling baskets, and it can be defined completely differently on some other page where baskets are, idk, displayed in some other way.
As devs, we can view this html through a browser and use in-browser dev tools to view the associated CSS. There's no need to explain the style in the HTML.
The point is they are orthogonal issues. Creating re-usable chunks of CSS does not suddenly absolve you of the responsibility to make your HTML readable. You can do either one without the other, but you should be doing both.
However, there's no denying the reusability of classes like 'col-xs-4', despite the knee jerk hatred of that 'non-semantic' class from some in this thread, and I maintain that if all you needed was a col-xs-4 and your team know what col-xs-4 is, then why not just stick it in your HTML.
It doesn't make it less 'readable' for your team, and they're the primary audience.
> You can do either one without the other, but you should be doing both.
I guess I'm disagreeing you should always be doing both. Do both (create a new semantic class-name) where it makes sense. But when you already have a reusable class that does the job, and all of your team will understand, just use it.
reply
Also yet to meet one of these 'designers' that would rather change CSS than HTML. And logically ... you can't understand CSS without understanding HTML, so preferring to make the change in CSS is just an arbitrary decision.
CSS classnames are purely for the developer's benefit. Not the user's. And as developers, forcing ourselves to find semantic meaning for every element we write leads us to component-oriented CSS like BEM. Which is a fine thing, but we can also use purely visual classes - like `bg-red bold border-solid` if it helps (and it does. check out tachyons.io)
The class names of elements in Google's homepage for example reads like 'tsf-p', `oq`, `gsb` etc. I suspect these are machine generated. Same with Facebook. One of the best libraries to do this currently is styled-components (https://github.com/styled-components/styled-components).
Consider reading http://nicolasgallagher.com/about-html-semantics-front-end-a..., http://mrmrs.io/writing/2016/03/24/scalable-css/, and http://johnpolacek.com/2016/06/17/atomic-css-movement/ for reasoned perspectives.
When I first discovered csszengarden.com, I realized the point of CSS and its power. HTML was made for hypertext and semantic content structure and CSS was made for appearances. Either one could be completely replaced partially or wholly, separate of each other. Classes are like interfaces[0] which allows for HTML to remain dumb and decoupled from presentation. When the HTML and CSS are hardcoded to specific design concepts themselves, then the usefulness of CSS as in "cascading style sheets" is nearly eliminated. These concepts aren't a fad, this is good software architecture brought to you by an international consortium who's been thinking about it for decades.
0. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dependency_inversion_principle
Ultimately it comes down to how your CSS is authored, and how your teams works. If you develop in a heavily document-oriented way, and make big use of the cascade, you're most likely to benefit from semantic (rather than presentational) class names. This is because when you make full use of the cascade, markup changes tend to be more expensive (you can't just move a block of HTML from one place to another and not expect its appearance to change).
These days though, we're increasingly building things in a UI-oriented way. What you see on the page is a composition of a number of components. If I move a component from one place to another, I expect it to look the same (with a caveat for responsive layouts) assuming it's still rendered with the same input properties. So now i'm authoring CSS that is bound to the structure of this component, naming becomes a lesser issues. The other thing worth pointing out is that it's not too difficult to built a document-UI (like say a magazine) using app-UI patterns, but it's rather challenging to do it the other way around.
If the goal is maintainability, then there should be zero industry-wide dogma. Best practices are going to be coupled to the methodology of the maintaining team. Personally, I did document-oriented CSS for 15 years, now i'm doing component-oriented CSS, and the results are much better. Obviously this is just an anecdote, but i'm not alone in this.
This idea that design is a "layer" on top of structure is somewhat offensive to the designer in me. Visual design is (and should forever be) coupled to structure and behaviour. Design is not a higher abstraction, it's something that pervades everything.
What's preventing you from doing this with your presentation login in your stylesheet, and what about this requires you to split your presentation logic between a stylesheet and HTML?
We use components everywhere. We style in stylesheets. Handily we even keep the stylesheets in the same component as the module, thanks to npm-sass / sass-npm.
Whether you style in stylesheets or by some other means (CSS-in-JS?) is an implementation choice rather than something that affects the fundamental pattern. If your components are truly portable, you're already doing things the way I suggest. If they inherit things like fonts and colors from their parent via the cascade rather than via explicit properties, then you don't have truly portable components - their appearance will change when you move them around.
We're specifically talking here about putting styling logic - "left" "shiny" "big" etc - in HTML.
> is an implementation choice rather than something that affects the fundamental pattern.
Sure, you can still use a component pattern with styling split into HTML and stylesheets - it certainly doesn't effect the pattern.
The issue is: when you want to change the appearance of your component, do you want to modify styling logic in two places or one?
[1] http://mrmrs.io/writing/2016/03/24/scalable-css/
Not sure about the screen-readers but when you add a class for, say, "small", it's a bit confusing because you can't guess how it is used when looking from the CSS side. One day, you decide to represent the unimportant text as grey (bad idea) and then you need to find all instances of .small that are used for the unimportant content and change them to .grey (then you discover there already is a class named gray, oh the horror) whereas if you used .unimportant as a class name, your change would be a single line of CSS. Also, "h1 .unimportant { color: something-not-grey }" is way clearer than ".bold.big .small { color: something-not-grey }".
1) Semantic markup for the sake of screen readers (and Google and so on)
2) Separation of concerns for the sake of maintainability
I don't know how separation of concerns cause grief for developers, my experience is the opposite. Separation of concerns not a "fad", it is a fundamental principle of any kind of systems design. That said, it doesn't directly affect users, just as users don't care if you write incomprehensible spaghetti code.
It's a slightly silly argument because really we're arging between slicing something vertically (tech) vs horizontally (components) and the nicer thing is probably to do both - have lots of components with the documents, styles, and behaviour separated out within each component.
Semantic is based on the idea that describing physicality (the function of html/css) is a task natural language is acutely optimized for, while describing the implementation of behavior ("cooking recipes", or the vast majority of programming implementation) is best served by programming languages.
Part of how natural language optimizes for transmitting meaning is by reducing ideal forms of concepts to words based on the exact amount of specificity for conveying meaning between humans. I.e. "horse" instead of "quadrupedal mammal that has a heart and has eyes and has a tongue..." etc.
These 'units of optimized human idea transmission' (read words) are then clarified using a system of modifiers that take care of removing just enough ambiguity that the idea is communicated effectively. "The kindly, gentle lion", "The angry, hungry lion".
The modifiers themselves carry no absolute meaning. A "large ant" may be smaller than a "small planet", but we understand them -- in context -- of the nouns.
Language is littered with other interesting features like this that are designed particularly for this task of describing physicality. Most of which are absent from programmatic implementations of 'languages for describing physicality' like HTML/CSS.
Other key examples of useful cognitive optimization: Plurality, "Three large red buttons" vs "Large red button, large red button"; significant word order, "left floated right aligned column" vs "right floated left aligned" column.
I think the main drawback with using a natural language approach is that the implementation has to be bullet proof. Although everyone uses language, we never have to implement systems of interpreting language from phoneme to neuronal pathway. So even though the benefits are clear, the path forward in mapping language to systems of programmatic physicality isn't exactly straightforward.
When I first heard about Semantic UI, I was excited because I had hoped someone had finally built something like Bootstrap using only Sass/Less mixins that were pure and side effect free (i.e. not littering the global namespace with generically named classes, not dependent on the structure of the HTML). I was disappointed that was not the case and frustrated with the confusion of the usage of "semantic" when its already widely adopted to mean something specific for HTML.
I really wish UI libraries were built on mixins. Pure mixins would allow for reusable component styles and modifiers such as "three large red buttons" to be mixed into semantically-named CSS classes such as "user-controls." Additionally, mixins would allow for media query usage (e.g. I could use a "big red button" for desktop and "small red button" for mobile), allow for more selectiveness about which components/modifiers I want to use (which may reduce the overall size of the CSS), allow for conditional styling logic, and generally be easier to work with in a CSS preprocessor. This facilitates all the goals you've mentioned while being more flexible, open to extension and enabling us to stick to the way HTML/CSS was meant to be used. Maybe you've already considered all of this and have your reasons for not pursuing it. I'm sure it would be much more work to go that way now regardless, although it seems Bootstrap 4 has started heading in that direction.
<div class="ui icon buttons">
<button class="ui button"><i class="bold icon"></i></button>
<button class="ui button"><i class="underline icon"></i></button>
<button class="ui button"><i class="text width icon"></i></button>
</div>
<div class="menu" tabindex="-1">
<div class="item" data-value="ad"><i class="ad flag"></i>Andorra</div>
<div class="item" data-value="ae"><i class="ae flag"></i>United Arab Emirates</div>
<div class="item" data-value="af"><i class="af flag"></i>Afghanistan</div>
https://semantic-ui.com/modules/dropdown.html#selection
- Can't have anything but plain text: (e.g. no images, bold text etc)
- Can't have a line-break, or somehow wrap text into a 2nd line if entry is too long
One interesting way I have tried is to add third thing. So I can create stylesheet with visual class names (or use 3rd party) and html with semantic ones. After this I create separated stylesheet-html mapping. In practise it's just a sass where I extend semantic classes with visual ones.
I haven't tried this yet on scale but it's very handy for example mapping icons at least.
With tags like <b> or <font>, the meaning of the tags themselves as they're supposed to be understood by the browser is clear. Semantic tags, on the other hand, are supposed to associate meaning to their content.
On the web, though, "semantics" is applied to the problem domain; i.e. "what application am I trying to build with this code", i.e. "what is the meaning of this word with respect to the final user-facing application". Thus, for HTML you get words for the things that are typically build with HTML: web pages. Then you get tags for articles, images, quotes, headers and footers, side bars, etc. These describe the types of content in the page, not how they look.
The "semantic web" is a generalization of this "domain knowledge" idea, providing tools to define your own vocabularies and build applications with them. This approach amounts to creating your own programming language (a new one for each application) in a way that best suit the problem at hand, rather than using a general purpose programming language.
Well isn't the point here that you'd only have to modify the HTML, leaving the CSS alone for the most part?
I've seen people crap out things like #aboutPage #mainContent p:nth-child(2) div button {styles go here} ... because they follow the "separation" concept blindly. And then, you know, a paragraph gets added in later. Made up example but you get the point.
On the positive side:
* very complete, with good form styling, and lots of widgets you will use often, which is especially important for larger apps,
* the default theme is mature and has good usability, without the crazy "oh, how flat and invisible our UI is!" look.
* the class naming plays well with React (I use ClojureScript and Rum) and looks good in your code,
On the negative side:
* the CSS is huge and there is little you can do to trim it down,
* the JavaScript code is not Google Closure-ready, so it's a drag compared to my ClojureScript codebase: large and unwieldy,
* there is a jQuery dependency, so I have to pull that in, too,
* the build system is… well, strange, let's put it that way. I'm used to typing "make" and getting things built, while this thing here insists on a) painting pretty pictures in the console window, b) crapping node_modules in a directory up from the one I'm building in, c) requires interactive feedback. I still haven't found a way to automatically build Semantic UI from a zip/tarball, and others seem to struggle with it, too.
Overall, I'm happy with the choice and it has been serving me well.
http://react.semantic-ui.com/introduction
$ npm install semantic-ui-css --save
├─┬ semantic-ui-css@2.2.10
│ └── jquery@3.2.1
import 'semantic-ui-css';
import 'semantic-ui-css/semantic.min.css';
After including Semantic UI and dropping an example form component in, it jumped up to ~140k JS and ~93k CSS.
It also allows to pick individual components, to reduce the CSS file size.
"We've added a new semantic.json setting autoInstall which allows for silent install when Semantic UI is used in CLI environments, making testing more streamlined."
The long version is of course more nuanced :-) But there are surprisingly few downsides to using ClojureScript.
(Click the small paint icon in the top menu to swap themes to see in native SUI)
I did a meteor dev night where I talked about some of the ideas behind Semantic UI, which might clear up some of the linguistic origins for the library and it's ideas about language:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86PbLfUyFtA
And if anyone wants to dig really deep, there are a few podcasts as well
https://changelog.com/podcast/106
https://changelog.com/podcast/164
Besides, I don't like github's black navbar.
https://react.semantic-ui.com/
Why does it take several orders of magnitude too long to load? Makes me very concerned to implement it in any production application of my own.
Settled out with trying http://ant.design/ which has actually been pretty nice as well.
Seems most React components libs are material design and I can't stand the look.
It has a nicely designed DatePicker [1]. Semantic UI doesn't currently have an official implementation of a Date Picker (although there are unofficial versions on GitHub).
[1] https://ant.design/components/date-picker/
Ant is good at making the css importable module by module using webpack. Semantic ui could adopt this approach too.
Have you had mobile problems with Ant? Seems a touch buggy there
https://github.com/react-bootstrap
However, there is the bigger problem that bootstrap feels more and more like a sinking ship.
Semantic and Foundation are both on my list of things to look at.
Though it is for a private project. I'm not sure I will use it on a professional job due to the size of the css. I spend a lot of time importing things and I'm never sure how much weight and runtime complexity is being added.
We have spent hundreds of hours build a new website with Semantic-UI for Semantic-UI: http://semantic-ui-forest.com/.
Semantic-UI is my favourite front-end CSS website, I have built several websites with Semantic-UI, and I love it, feel delightful when developing with Semantic-UI.
But compared with Bootstrap, the ecosystem of Semantic-UI is small, so we have semantic-ui-forest for you: http://semantic-ui-forest.com/posts/2017-04-05-introducing-s... .
In this website, we have ported 16 themes from bootswatch(bootstrap) to Semantic-UI (http://semantic-ui-forest.com/themes), and also, we have ported 18 official bootstrap examples (https://getbootstrap.com/getting-started/#examples) and reimplemented in Semantic-UI (http://semantic-ui-forest.com/templates/).
Not advertising, however, we think this maybe helpful for people who are interested in Semantic-UI and want to give it a try.
http://semantic-ui-forest.com/templates/bootstrap/grid/
http://semantic-ui-forest.com/templates/bootstrap/navbar-fix...
http://semantic-ui-forest.com/templates/bootstrap/non-respon...
Semantic-UI gives more freedom for features like responsiveness, theme customization with 3000+ variables, although the default configurations are also very good.
A SEO expert walks into a bar, bars, pub, public house, Irish pub, drinks, beer.
Case insensitively and including partial matches, 14 times.
Semantic-UI is literally "spam", in its original meaning.
Not an issue with the library (other pages besides homepage are fine), probably an issue with the gradient animation at the top of the homepage. I'll try to add a fix.
Here I am, using a phone more powerful than my desktop, and basic UI elements are still lagging.
Don't get me wrong - the project looks nice and solves problems in its domain, but I still feel we've made a seriously wrong turn somewhere that made us end up with UIs on the web...
Why is this on HN frontpage?
Edit: just checked, and yes it does. Also breaks the pattern where iOS shrinks the address bar and navigation bar when you scroll down. Completely unacceptable for a UI library to break these OS-level patterns
Didn't know about that. Thanks!
Fixed the scroll issue in the docs. Should be glorious normal iOS scroll.
Rather atypical for this kind of showcase.
Now with new libraries or modern versions of those, including Semantic UI, I wonder whether it's time to stop supporting it and switch to one of those. They are still different but with somewhat similar principles (at least compared to others) such as the grid: <div class="flex two"><div></div><div></div></div>.
What I want to say, kudos. As I see jlukic answering some questions, how do you find the time/sponsorship to keep working on it? Is it a personal project, company project, funded through some external medium, etc? I see there's a donate button, does people contribute there a lot?
[1] https://picnicss.com/
My two main alternatives are Materialize CSS for mobile because of the styles ( http://materializecss.com/ ) and Semantic UI for quick mock-ups/prototypes because of how complete it is (while looking way better than Bootstrap). Another "alternative" (not for CSS but for the type of projects I do) is https://html5up.net/ since they are really well designed when personalization is not so important.
* "...More Quickly".
Quicker is an adjective, used to describe nouns. You could say "design quicker websites", "quicker" in that case describing an aspect of the website. If you wanted to describe the manner in which you will do the designing, you have to use the adverb "quickly"-- "design websites quickly". Adding the adverb "more" to modify the adverb "quickly" is the proper way to make it comparative.
It's integrated with React and there's a separate mobile UI for it. Ant is Chinese, with docs translated into English.
Like China, it's huge^^
I've just been fooling around with it today for the first time in create-react-app and seems good so far. Haven't tried on mobile.
Some mobile glitches with Ant, but I'm considering trying it. I only need a few components
I also couldn't find css classes just for coloring text in the docs anywhere which kinda made me sad, but wasn't too hard to add a couple to my baseline css. I just wish there were a text-primary class or something (is there one that I missed?)
However, don't use it on mobile - it will destroy performance.
There is even performance debugging built in, so you can monitor how your app performs.
If you ignore the debugger and just build insane things, of course it's going to be slow...
This sort of stuff is worse than useless.
These kitchen-sink CSS frameworks get you started quickly but it's incredibly difficult to override any one aspect of them. This comes off as a blessing while building out your initial design, but ultimately any team with enough design and development resources is going to want some custom UI/UX elements and what would ordinarily take half a day to build requires an additional week to integrate without side effects.
The initial development velocity gives a false sense of progress, as it is followed with death by a thousand cuts.
Whenever the tech stack is chosen by a non-developer, the the above scenario inevitably plays out. That's why we offer a stack optimized for ease of onboarding, decreased overall complexity, and reduced technical debt. The clients who use our stack tend to have fewer problems down the line.
(p.s. this is a joke! no need to actually DM me except for coffee)
It might not work for you, but like I said, it does not mean it should not exist. Thats me trying to defend a framework that I absolutely worship.
However, I've used it in the past and the CSS size is _HUGE_, with no way to reduce it. We're talking about > 500KB of CSS (in my case, at least). The JavaScript is extremely bloated as well.
Honestly, being that heavy I wonder how anyone can use it. If your site is to be viewed by mobile users, adding 500KB just to style a few elements is unacceptable.
I'd much rather go with Bootstrap. It has the added benefit of having the majority of front-end devs know it, and you can buy or use a theme for free and make it look great.
In any case, wouldn't it make sense for the default configuration to be suitable for the average project? 500KB is really something...
Why not? Who cares what your class names are?
What if in the future you decide to switch from Semantic UI to something else?
Now, I just kind of live with the ".col-md-12" business...
But in addition, there also seems to be much more compact HTML. I don't know if that is actually the case.
Compare:
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary">
Primary
</button>
<button class="ui button">
Follow
</button>
or
Semantic UI:
<div class="ui breadcrumb">
<a class="section">Home</a>
<div class="divider"> / </div>
<a class="section">Store</a>
<div class="divider"> / </div>
<div class="active section">T-Shirt</div>
</div>
Twitter Bootstrap:
<ol class="breadcrumb">
<li class="breadcrumb-item active">Home</li>
</ol>
<ol class="breadcrumb">
<li class="breadcrumb-item"><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li class="breadcrumb-item active">Library</li>
</ol>
<ol class="breadcrumb">
<li class="breadcrumb-item"><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li class="breadcrumb-item"><a href="#">Library</a></li>
<li class="breadcrumb-item active">Data</li>
</ol>
<div class="ui three column grid">
<div class="four wide column"></div>
<div class="eight wide column"></div>
<div class="four wide column"></div>
</div>
I want to like it, a lot. But I can't help feeling that this ship sailed years ago.
Simple UIs that are easy to interpret are a thing of the nineties. We left them because we evidently didn't realize what we had. Also, people like flashy things. A lot.
Like others, I was somewhat concerned about the bloat - over half of my front page's total file size. But at about 250KB all up, I realised this was only around a tenth of what the average website throws at people these days. https://www.wired.com/2016/04/average-webpage-now-size-origi...
I came across Semantic-UI last year and remember being impressed by it, but for some reason it just slipped my mind until I saw this post today. I seems it could work for another small project that I am thinking of starting.
Just to clarify - No reliance on jQuery with this framework, right? Has anyone else worked with Semantic-UI using Umbrella.js and/or Intercooler.js ??
I've had a few javascript 'settings' fail to make it all the way to my Ember components, but in general these were bugs that were promptly fixed in newer versions. Docs are pretty good too.
I kind of like it. It's been pretty nice to just have a dropdown, a button, a label, a whatever out of the box without me having to figure out all the CSS tricks for mobile or various browsers. And the more I've used it I've been able to craft my own visual components upon its foundation that conform to a consistent style.
[1] http://semantic-org.github.io/Semantic-UI-Ember/
But I do hate it for having weak and restrictive responsive queries.
Claims made without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.
I'm not singling out Semantic UI here except to say that usability studies validate beautiful, responsive layouts using human-friendly HTML.
Has anybody done a usability study to confirm any such claims?
Again, not singling out Semantic UI except to point out an opportunity. Semantic UI could be the first to quantify this by providing usability study support rather than just putting it our there.
https://www.nngroup.com/
We probably would not exist without semantic. For earlier projects I used to use bootstrap. My opinion is that Bootstrap is good for designing landing pages and semantic is good for building user interface pages.
Semantic UI is something I personally use for a few projects, but I really wish some of this stuff didn't require so much javascript and was more encapsulated like Tachyons [1]. The main problem I've encountered when using Semantic UI is that it becomes difficult to change the prebuild components significantly.
[1] http://tachyons.io/
I've seen some mentions of jQuery, I don't think that's a bad thing at all - the framework uses the plugin system so fully that without jQuery, I'm sure the framework would be even bigger and less flexible. The added advantage is that other jQuery plugins work without adding anything.
https://www.zomato.com/
one of the biggest in it's industry uses Semantic-UI :)
Love the Framework and Jack + all contributors effort in it :)
- how did you decide to go with Semantic UI?
- what all frameworks did you compare?
- which preprocessor are you using?
Got the info from this thread:
https://github.com/Semantic-Org/Semantic-UI/issues/2449#issu...
I would prefer it using sass, but the is a 'port' (https://github.com/doabit/semantic-ui-sass/tree/master/app/a...)
[1] github.com/nwmcsween/s.css
Please no...just use React, Vue, Angular or some other sane data binding framework already. Don't mix logic and presentation. Your javascript code should never know about CSS classes, and ids and preferably not DOM-states either.
Sometimes you just want some quick JS for your one dropdown component that comes with the framework you're already using.
Everything seems fine, but as others have said, the scrolling is jumpy. Might want to fix that :)
1. http://usewing.ml
i.e. hand written HTML (perhaps compiled from markdown) with no JS?
The manuals for semantic UI seem to jump strait into integrations with other frontend frameworks and build tools; but I don't want to use them.
but I found it harder to get into compared to bootstrap/foundation.
But, gods, buttons as divs. Maybe they're easier to style, but if I had a dollar for every time I couldn't use someone's site because they used a div as a button, then didn't do the several other things that <button/> gives you for free that make all the accessibility difference, well, I'd not worry about money ever again.
I'm glad to see that the homepage example at least uses <button/>, but then the rendering of the example isn't keyboard-focusable or actionable. Then, when I look at the actual code they're rendering, it's back to divs. So they're not even rendering their example code.
Can I use Semantic with the actual HTML elements that the divs are meant to style, so I can use the CSS class names some folks hate and derive their benefits to me, but still get the accessibility benefits of the tags? I'd read their docs and check, but I don't know if they're linked from the main page. I see links to 1.X/0.X docs, but I can't find a link to 2.X docs. There's a "Menu" link which may pop up more links, but I can't seem to trigger this with Enter. I seriously spent 10-15 minutes on this page looking for docs using only my keyboard, before deciding that I really had better ways to spend my day.
I hate to advise people to avoid projects because I'm not so arrogant as to think my language/stack/framework/whatever is anything other than my favorite, and I do want to like this one, but every time I look at it the accessibility story is disappointing, and given that it's a framework, that means other sites will likely inherit disappointing accessibility stories too.
And now it's back to drinking, which seems to be the only fix for this[1].
1. Not really, but damn am I tired of a) fighting the same battles again and again and b) answering the same questions about said battles again and again. All of this stuff is exhaustively documented by folks who are smarter than I am, so it isn't obscure, nor is it something I need to (or am even highly qualified to) answer.
Yes, it isn't super complicated, but a) most don't do it because they look identical and b) multiply that by any other widget where the HTML version is replaced with a div and suddenly things get complicated. If you're not a keyboard user, you may not understand how the web works without a mouse. All that is lost when switching to divs.
This says nothing about how OS/screen reader combinations differ in key handling, nor about how complex widgets such as multiselects include similarly complex key handling. Also, the above ARIA is super simplistic. It doesn't handle situations where, for instance, you have multiple roles and have to toggle some of them based on what item is selected, what item is focused, etc.
So, TLDR: It's so much better to use the HTML elements specifically designed for a certain task because you get a lot for free that is taken for granted. That said, I like how Semantic specifies how my UI might look, an wish I could have the best of both worlds.
$('select.dropdown').dropdown('set selected', ['meteor', 'ember']);
Is the most unintuitive Javascript I've ever seen.
Anyway many times I need SUIs documentation open for reference.
0. https://css-tricks.com/semantic-class-names/
1. https://www.w3.org/QA/Tips/goodclassnames