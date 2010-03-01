Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Elevating Mechanisms of the Ancient Greeks (kotsanas.com)
Elevating Mechanisms of the Ancient Greeks (kotsanas.com)
72 points by brudgers 153 days ago | 5 comments



http://www.lowtechmagazine.com/2010/03/history-of-human-powe...


For a second I was excited to discover the secrets to the ancient Greek philosophers' enlightenment, but hey, cranes are cool too!


the secret is that if you're the first inquirer in a new field you get to make the proportionally highest number of discoveries!


See wally walington for contemporary usage of very Old tech.


If interested in "hard" masonry problems that had to be solved in ancient times, there's also Coral Castle [1].

1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOoCuDnmtyM




