Elevating Mechanisms of the Ancient Greeks
peterwwillis
4 days ago
http://www.lowtechmagazine.com/2010/03/history-of-human-powe...
patrickmn
4 days ago
For a second I was excited to discover the secrets to the ancient Greek philosophers' enlightenment, but hey, cranes are cool too!
beaconstudios
4 days ago
the secret is that if you're the first inquirer in a new field you get to make the proportionally highest number of discoveries!
agumonkey
4 days ago
See wally walington for contemporary usage of very Old tech.
wohlergehen
4 days ago
If interested in "hard" masonry problems that had to be solved in ancient times, there's also Coral Castle [1].
1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOoCuDnmtyM
