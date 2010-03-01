Hacker News
Elevating Mechanisms of the Ancient Greeks
kotsanas.com
72 points
by
brudgers
153 days ago
peterwwillis
152 days ago
http://www.lowtechmagazine.com/2010/03/history-of-human-powe...
patrickmn
152 days ago
For a second I was excited to discover the secrets to the ancient Greek philosophers' enlightenment, but hey, cranes are cool too!
beaconstudios
152 days ago
the secret is that if you're the first inquirer in a new field you get to make the proportionally highest number of discoveries!
agumonkey
152 days ago
See wally walington for contemporary usage of very Old tech.
wohlergehen
152 days ago
If interested in "hard" masonry problems that had to be solved in ancient times, there's also Coral Castle [1].
1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOoCuDnmtyM
