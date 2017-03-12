Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How VR startups can survive the slow growth of 2017
(
venturebeat.com
)
1 point
by
ptrptr
21 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Cypher
21 hours ago
VR has been around since the 90's so how slow do you want the growth to be? I hear PS3 has like a few million units sold... isn't that enough to sustain a VR dev team yet?
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply