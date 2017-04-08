Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hannah Is a Girl. Doctors Finally Treat Her Like One (nytimes.com)
4 points by snowmaker 22 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I'm admittedly a bit skeptical about declaring transgender status before puberty has actually occurred--especially given the fact that kids haven't even really developed cognitively at this point.

It's unfair, but I really can't help but wonder if a lot of this is just "I heard about this on the (whatever the modern equivalent of myspace/xanga/livejournal) and it really spoke to me". Growing up is a tricky thing, and making dramatic physical alterations to the maturation process here for what might be a temporary identity exploration seems unwise.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: