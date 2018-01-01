Hacker News
Ask HN: Do React Native rich text/WYSIWYG editors exist that work with 0.42+?
I've been trying to get different forks of react-native-zss-rich-text-editor working, but it's not maintained and relies on a Web View bridge which seems unnecessary-ish...
Are the any good rich text / WYSIWYG editors out there for RN like the WordPress Editor iOS?
przeor
11 months ago
We are preparing one RN WYSWIG for the
https://www.reactjs.co
tutorial (React Native tab). It's not published yet, but in progress. Please let me know, if you maybe you have found any other way around.
Search: