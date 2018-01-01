Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Do React Native rich text/WYSIWYG editors exist that work with 0.42+?
1 point by azimuth11 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
I've been trying to get different forks of react-native-zss-rich-text-editor working, but it's not maintained and relies on a Web View bridge which seems unnecessary-ish...

Are the any good rich text / WYSIWYG editors out there for RN like the WordPress Editor iOS?




We are preparing one RN WYSWIG for the https://www.reactjs.co tutorial (React Native tab). It's not published yet, but in progress. Please let me know, if you maybe you have found any other way around.




