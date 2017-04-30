Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
MathJax CDN shutting down on April 30, 2017 (mathjax.org)
65 points by JohnHammersley 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite





Will the developers of Chromium and Edge perhaps reconsider incorporating native support for MathML in light of this, considering that apparently people do use maths on the web?

180 million monthly users is a significant portion of the world's population. I'm not sure to what extent MathJax is cached, so it's possible that these are not 180 million unique users. On the other hand, this does not include all those self-hosting MathJax, using KaTeX or just using server-generated images (for example Wikipedia†).

†It's possible to force Wikipedia to use native MathML (which, at least on Firefox, looks really nice) or MathJax, but it's non-trivial.

https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=6606

https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=152430

https://wpdev.uservoice.com/forums/257854-microsoft-edge-dev...

reply


Interesting that the solution doesn't change the problem at all. As far as I can tell, cdnjs doesn't pay Cloudflare either. So all the traffic still flows through Cloudflare, unpaid. Cloudflare is listed as a sponsor for cdnjs. Guess it just keeps the list of who CF subsidizes shorter.

reply


Realistically, many legacy sites using this for rendering will just break and stay broken. Academic upload-and-forget posts, etc. Users may be unhappy but the overall volume of requests could drop.

Additionally, every sponsorship may have a fixed cost to someone in the organization, some manager who would rather read a 20 line vs. 100 line report. And I doubt mathematicians and physicists drive the CF bottom line. Generosity has its limits.

reply


I thought the same thing regarding legacy sites. My workplace blocks file sharing and image hosting websites, so I've been acutely aware of the impact to UX recently when domains disappear. I can be almost certain now that when there are no images on a blog or stackoverflow post that they were hosted on imgur. I've been considering this for a while but it seems somewhat curious to me that not so long ago hotlinking was a big no-no and as sites disappeared broken image icons on small websites multiplied, and now we have an increasing number of CDNs where hotlinking is essentially the intended usage.

reply


Cdnjs advertises Cloudflare to developers in its url, it's a significant difference.

reply


Is there a way in which MathJax could redirect their cdn.mathjax.org to cdnjs.cloudflare.com and maintain backwards compatibility for existing sites?

A DNS redirect would break the SSL, right? Perhaps a HTTP 3xx redirect?

reply


It's kind of strange to think that you need fewer of your own server resources the more successful your software is at meeting its goals, but this seems to be one of those cases.

reply


I thought cloudflare didn't have a data cap? I'm somewhat concerned.

reply


See https://www.cloudflare.com/terms

Specifically, SECTION 10: LIMITATION ON NON-HTML CACHING.

reply


So, yeah, ugh, why would a niche library (in the sense that it's not jQuery or YUI) need to operate its own CDN, for anything other than style points? There are major players who are already doing this who own and operate their own network (see MaxCDN). What's wrong with just plugging into their existing infrastructure?

If that fails, I'd give a shout to FDCServers or LeaseWeb (or of that capacity) and see what they can do. I know of a handful of people who've moved 100TB monthly for less than $100/month, just because they asked.

reply


Why is this downvoted? Nitpicking of the phrase "niche library" aside, I'm having trouble understanding this without more context as well.

The post starts:

> Our CDN has been an important part of MathJax’s history. When MathJax made its first public release in 2010, hosting a library like MathJax was a complex challenge. The CDN launched a year later and helped resolve this difficulty

What is "like MathJax" alluding to? Standing up a web host to serve a single JS file sounds like the opposite of a "complex challenge", so there must be something else going on here.

After reading further down, I see that the post does mention that "A common concern with local installations is the size of a complete copy of MathJax, in particular the ~29,000 PNGs", so I guess that's what they're talking about? If so, the comments at the top make more sense and their having had their own CDN at all is more understandable in that light, but it seems needlessly confusing not to lead with that explanation.

reply


Your guess is as good as mine. I edited my original post to reflect my subjectiveness of niche.

I guess my point was that... Okay, so they took advantage of CloudFlare. Great, plenty of people do that, but not on the scale of 10s of TBs. What plan were they on with CF? The $20/month one? If I was a provider, I wouldn't want someone moving that volume of data through my pipes for $20/month (but as a developer, I'd love it)

They mentioned how Google provided free storage. Storage is so cheap! Providers make their money on bandwidth. Having said, I can't imagine what kind of price they paid for bandwidth.

Like I alluded to in my (now edited) original post: Guys, it never hurts to do your research in the hosting space and learn that there is more to hosting than just AWS/Google/Azure/Heroku/OVH/DigitalOcean/Vultr. Go to webhostingtalk.com, learn a bit, browse the offers forums, write some emails, compare providers, ask questions. Hosting isn't complicated, especially compared to some of the problems you're/we're solving.

reply


Let's say you don't care about DDOS protection and can live with 0.1x the number of PoPs. How much does it cost these days to host these terabytes/month from ≥10 well spread locations?

reply


FDC comes out to ~$350/month. They always have promos going on, wouldn't be surprised to that number get halved without much effort.


If you want to maintain the basic benefit of a CDN, the cheapest I know of is OVH's CDN. MathJax says they use 70TB/month.

The OVH 100TB CDN plan is £509.99/month. Other CDNs would be 3x that amount or more.

It wouldn't be available much cheaper even if you skipped the CDN. A $20 VPS comes with 3TB outbound, so you would need 24 of them to spread across.

Of course, there may be some opportunity to fix their cache headers, or optimize their js/CSS/images and reduce that 70TB requirement.

reply


If you care about cost you can get away with only a couple of locations, totaling maybe slightly over $100 monthly.

reply


You say "niche" but...

> 179 Million monthly users and 70TB traffic last month

reply


Was this the case in 2011 when MathJax began offering this? I don't know the answer.

reply


In 2011 were they piping 70TB?

reply


I just noticed this last week. I was trying to work out how to use MathJax directly from within JS to render math inline with rendering the rest of my content, rather than asynchronously after the fact.

I love MathJax, but I'm now rendering math on the server using a latex -> dvisvgm pipeline and caching the results

reply


Depending on your use case, KaTeX [1] may be worth a look. It has a "renderToString" function that returns an HTML string.

[1] https://khan.github.io/KaTeX

reply


> We recommend cdnjs which uses CloudFlare for delivery

Oh man, so close to

> We recommend cjdns (which is against everything CloudFlare stands for) for delivery

reply


> which is against everything CloudFlare stands for

Could you explain this? Have I missed some big Cloudflare news?

reply


cjdns is a different thing from cdnjs

reply


Thanks, I thought it was a typo.

reply


For context, cjdns appears to be a routing suite for implementing a darknet overlay over the normal internet. I'm not entirely sure what Cloudflare is perceived to stand for, but it is a strongly centralized service and cjdns appears to be going for decentralization. (But I'd imagine a Cloudflare-like service, including centralized management = economies of scale in sysadminning, would still be valuable in a cjdns darknet.)

See https://github.com/cjdelisle/cjdns , https://hyperboria.net/ , and https://www.reddit.com/r/darknetplan/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: