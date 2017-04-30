180 million monthly users is a significant portion of the world's population. I'm not sure to what extent MathJax is cached, so it's possible that these are not 180 million unique users. On the other hand, this does not include all those self-hosting MathJax, using KaTeX or just using server-generated images (for example Wikipedia†).
†It's possible to force Wikipedia to use native MathML (which, at least on Firefox, looks really nice) or MathJax, but it's non-trivial.
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=6606
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=152430
https://wpdev.uservoice.com/forums/257854-microsoft-edge-dev...
Additionally, every sponsorship may have a fixed cost to someone in the organization, some manager who would rather read a 20 line vs. 100 line report. And I doubt mathematicians and physicists drive the CF bottom line. Generosity has its limits.
A DNS redirect would break the SSL, right? Perhaps a HTTP 3xx redirect?
Specifically,
SECTION 10: LIMITATION ON NON-HTML CACHING.
I love MathJax, but I'm now rendering math on the server using a latex -> dvisvgm pipeline and caching the results
[1] https://khan.github.io/KaTeX
If that fails, I'd give a shout to FDCServers or LeaseWeb (or of that capacity) and see what they can do. I know of a handful of people who've moved 100TB monthly for less than $100/month, just because they asked.
The post starts:
> Our CDN has been an important part of MathJax’s history. When MathJax made its first public release in 2010, hosting a library like MathJax was a complex challenge. The CDN launched a year later and helped resolve this difficulty
What is "like MathJax" alluding to? Standing up a web host to serve a single JS file sounds like the opposite of a "complex challenge", so there must be something else going on here.
After reading further down, I see that the post does mention that "A common concern with local installations is the size of a complete copy of MathJax, in particular the ~29,000 PNGs", so I guess that's what they're talking about? If so, the comments at the top make more sense and their having had their own CDN at all is more understandable in that light, but it seems needlessly confusing not to lead with that explanation.
I guess my point was that... Okay, so they took advantage of CloudFlare. Great, plenty of people do that, but not on the scale of 10s of TBs. What plan were they on with CF? The $20/month one? If I was a provider, I wouldn't want someone moving that volume of data through my pipes for $20/month (but as a developer, I'd love it)
They mentioned how Google provided free storage. Storage is so cheap! Providers make their money on bandwidth. Having said, I can't imagine what kind of price they paid for bandwidth.
Like I alluded to in my (now edited) original post: Guys, it never hurts to do your research in the hosting space and learn that there is more to hosting than just AWS/Google/Azure/Heroku/OVH/DigitalOcean/Vultr. Go to webhostingtalk.com, learn a bit, browse the offers forums, write some emails, compare providers, ask questions. Hosting isn't complicated, especially compared to some of the problems you're/we're solving.
The OVH 100TB CDN plan is £509.99/month. Other CDNs would be 3x that amount or more.
It wouldn't be available much cheaper even if you skipped the CDN. A $20 VPS comes with 3TB outbound, so you would need 24 of them to spread across.
Of course, there may be some opportunity to fix their cache headers, or optimize their js/CSS/images and reduce that 70TB requirement.
You can get $40 servers with 30TB outbound.
Even with unmetered bandwidth servers, you would need quite a few of them. 100Mbps, full throttle, for a month, is less than half their 70TB/month requirement. And that's if the bandwidth needs were even across the whole day, without spikes.
Even a bare bones budget setup is going to be $300-$400/month, and that's cutting it very close and providing crap service with some users downloading from across the globe.
No, you instruct your DNS to point to one location for EU users and another location for US users, urls don't change.
> 179 Million monthly users and 70TB traffic last month
I'm just glad that I had the foresight to have hosted my own copy of that library.
Oh man, so close to
> We recommend cjdns (which is against everything CloudFlare stands for) for delivery
Could you explain this? Have I missed some big Cloudflare news?
See https://github.com/cjdelisle/cjdns , https://hyperboria.net/ , and https://www.reddit.com/r/darknetplan/
