>> "Contemporary graffiti writing is changing – it is no longer an activity that is played out in urban environments, but also on the internet."
Too much time at art school. Not enough time on actual streets. Want to know why graffiti is dead? Google "jailed for writing on a school desk" or any similar phrase. Graffiti is not "petty crime" when it can see you hauled off campus in handcuffs. Want to go to university some day? Want to join the army? You better hope you tagging something doesn't get you charged with destruction of property. If the property, or the costs of fixing it, is more than 300$ (yes, three hundred dollars) you may be looking at felony charges and multiple YEARS in prison [1]. Even if you are not jailed, if found guilty you are now a felon. Good luck voting and heaven help you if you need any sort of government assistance. The days of "el barto" are long gone.
Graffiti is dying because of decades of insane, albeit selective, enforcement. It just isn't worth the risks.
[1] http://www.criminalpropertydamage.com/illinois/
And it isn't just those crazy Americans. The Auzzis are in on the act too:
Section 5. Damaging property by graffiti. (1) A person must not destroy, damage or deface the property of another person by graffiti without that other person's consent. Penalty: a fine of $24,000 and imprisonment for 2 years, but the minimum penalty [is a community order].
Section 7. Selling graffiti implement to child. (1) A person must not sell a graffiti implement to a child. Penalty: (a) for a first offence, a fine of $6,000;
https://www.goodbyegraffiti.wa.gov.au/Police/Graffiti-and-th...
From the perspective of the policy makers it's probably considered a success to set penalties that manage to effectively deter a crime? Though the penalties (especially jail time) seem pretty over the top.
Just because it works doesn't mean it's a good idea.
That seems like a great shift. Higher quality with the same (if not greater) level of exposure. What's the downside? Streets stay cleaner too, and less people get in trouble for a "harmless" crime.
The article also compares Banksy to Selena, I'm familiar with Banksy, but who is Selena?
I wonder if the next transition is to move away from physical graffiti entirely to digital graffiti (imagine a Wii remote style paint can directed at a tablet) -- as hardware prices fall this could be increasingly affordable, even for those with lower income, and definitely more affordable than getting in trouble with the law.
Probably Selena Gomez:
http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2016/03/selena-gomez-ins...
How come?
Just a guess.
was an American singer, songwriter, spokesperson, model, actress, and fashion designer. Called the Queen of Tejano music, her contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers of the late 20th century. Billboard magazine named her the "top Latin artist of the '90s" and the "best selling Latin artist of the decade". Media outlets called her the "Tejano Madonna" for her clothing choices.[a] She also ranks among the most influential Latin artists of all-time and is credited for catapulting a music genre into the mainstream market.[6][7]
Because I doubt that all the rage among the hip, young kids of today is a Tejano singer who died in 1995.
Banksy is being used to represent graffiti. Selena is being used to represent Instagram. Selena Gomez is the more reasonable assumption than Selena Quintanilla to represent Instagram since Selena Gomez has the most Instagram followers for any user.
http://www.vogue.com/slideshow/selena-gomez-april-vogue-cove...
Selena Quintanilla went by the mononym 'Selena' and was a very popular Tejano singer in the early 90s. She was, very sadly, murdered at a motel in 1995 at age 23 by the president of her fan club when she confronted her about embezzling money.
Said women received life in prison for said murder.
There was a biopic movie made about Selena which was Jennifer Lopez's first role as an actress(1) (playing Selena, of course!) produced, in part, by her father. It was played all the time on Lifetime/Lifetime-esque channels around the turn of the century. Really, this movie was played -all the time-. I probably saw it at least 10 times just because it was on TV and there wasn't much else to do.
Any reference to just "Selena" I would assume was her because she was the only one who went by that monoynm. Gomez was never "Selena," she was "Selena Gomez."
In fact, in seems like Selena Gomez was actually named after Selena Quintanilla. At least according to Gomez herself.
(1) After, of course, her time as a Fly Girl. Which is performing, but not acting.
"Spring Breakers" was not a uninteresting movie to act in and "13 Reasons Why" seems like a break out hit to have produced.
Businesses on Broadway in Oakland will actually be fined if they don't paint over new graffiti in a timely matter. When a writer knows he will be buffed over within days if not hours he will probably look for more low key spots that will last longer and actually be seen by peers.
Anecdotally it also seems like there are way more legal walls around town now. Spots where businesses pay the better street artists to do big murals that less established writers won't write over.
There also seems to be a priority and focus on monetization from any of these successful alternative artists. Spraying buildings doesn't produce money. Designing your own limited edition Nike's does.
“…as far as power is concerned, the streets are dead capital! Nothing of value to the power elite can be found on the streets, nor does this class need control of the streets to efficiently run and maintain state institutions. For [civil disobedience] to have any meaningful effect, the resisters must appropriate something of value to the state. Once they have an object of value, the resisters have a platform from which they may bargain for (or perhaps demand) change.” http://www.critical-art.net/books/ecd/ecd2.pdf
Was that subtitle really necessary or are they being tongue-in-cheek with that statement...?
