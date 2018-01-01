Hacker News
Address-Specific DNS Name Redirection (ANAME) [draft]
(
ietf.org
)
2 points
by
okket
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
ShakataGaNai
11 months ago
As is pointed out in the draft, so many services offer similar behaviors. People obviously want this, now just need to get the standard out there. Also in the modern world prefixing-www isn't needed (and frankly just as common to not see, as you do -- for better or worse) and tons of generic TLD's... apex record handling is REALLY critical.
