Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Show HN: Legionizer – a React app that lets you recreate the Legion TV credits
(
legionizer.com
)
13 points
by
swf
1 day ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
cupofjoakim
1 day ago
Didn't work for me. No errors in console, no nothing.
reply
dvcc
1 day ago
I assumed that the placeholder values were not placeholders but example values at first -- so nothing ever happened. Might be what you did as well?
reply
swf
1 day ago
Sorry to hear that. What part of it didn't work?
reply
adar
1 day ago
Same.
reply
zng
1 day ago
Worked for me though, I entered some random input. Looked pretty fun ^^
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply