Show HN: Legionizer – a React app that lets you recreate the Legion TV credits
(
legionizer.com
)
12 points
by
swf
1 day ago
5 comments
cupofjoakim
19 hours ago
Didn't work for me. No errors in console, no nothing.
dvcc
13 hours ago
I assumed that the placeholder values were not placeholders but example values at first -- so nothing ever happened. Might be what you did as well?
swf
15 hours ago
Sorry to hear that. What part of it didn't work?
adar
19 hours ago
Same.
zng
18 hours ago
Worked for me though, I entered some random input. Looked pretty fun ^^
