|
|Ask HN: How would you solve the chicken and egg problem ( Dating Sites )
|
15 points by AlexAMEEE 5 days ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite
|I read this:
> 8. Dating. Current dating sites are not the last word. Better ones will appear. But anyone who wants to start a dating startup has to answer two questions: in addition to the usual question about how you're going to approach dating differently, you have to answer the even more important question of how to overcome the huge chicken and egg problem every dating site faces. A site like Reddit is interesting when there are only 20 users. But no one wants to use a dating site with only 20 users—which of course becomes a self-perpetuating problem. So if you want to do a dating startup, don't focus on the novel take on dating that you're going to offer. That's the easy half. Focus on novel ways to get around the chicken and egg problem.
http://old.ycombinator.com/ideas.html
I'm wondering, how would you approach this problem ?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
From what I have read, clubs do "ladies night" because men are the ones who will show up anyway. It is the women you need to somehow get to show up. This seems to also be the case for dating. For example, women over a certain age do very poorly in most online dating sites. People are people, whether online or off. The same general trends that impact dating offline also influence dating online.
So, perhaps ask yourself why the women would want to show up? If you can answer that question, you may have an edge over other dating sites.
reply