Ask HN: Would You Use a Business Card Printing API?
1 point by rokhayakebe 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments
No. I don't use business cards. If I did, the answer would still be no.

What use cases or pain points do you imagine this would solve?


I guess the use would be to simply have that ability programmatically.


That's what it is, yes. But why would someone want that programmatic ability? What is the advantage over current methods?


It may be a functionality you can integrate in your applications such as Corporate collateral.




