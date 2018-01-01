Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Would You Use a Business Card Printing API?
1 point
by
rokhayakebe
11 months ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
4 comments
Would You Use a Business Card Printing API?
smt88
11 months ago
No. I don't use business cards. If I did, the answer would still be no.
What use cases or pain points do you imagine this would solve?
rokhayakebe
11 months ago
I guess the use would be to simply have that ability programmatically.
smt88
11 months ago
That's what it is, yes. But why would someone want that programmatic ability? What is the advantage over current methods?
rokhayakebe
11 months ago
It may be a functionality you can integrate in your applications such as Corporate collateral.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
What use cases or pain points do you imagine this would solve?