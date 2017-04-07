this doesn't work for the awful practice encouraged by eslint (at least when i last tried it) that consists of ignoring that there exists a keyword specifically for declaring functions, and abusing constants with arrow functions instead
sure, it prevents you from reassigning the function variable and using `this` but aren't those things what you use a linter for?
this doesn't work for the awful practice encouraged by eslint (at least when i last tried it) that consists of ignoring that there exists a keyword specifically for declaring functions, and abusing constants with arrow functions instead
sure, it prevents you from reassigning the function variable and using `this` but aren't those things what you use a linter for?