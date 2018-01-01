Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Amazing Hunt – The coolest products you can actually buy (amazing-hunt.com)
14 points by whollacsek 11 months ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 7 comments



Interesting, solves a problem I have. Although as I do not live in the US, I don't have it often.

I wouldn't include books at all in the lists. When I want someone to help me discover great products, I don't think about books. You will have a strong bias for the taste of your current visitors and also there are other, better ways to discover books.

But to discover a "water garden fish tank" that's the problem I have.


Thanks for your feedback! We'll add other Amazon regions soon :)


Looks neat! But won't this feed just be similar to "sorted by" or featured/hot deals amazon feed itself?


Why is there a comma?

"The coolest products, you can actually buy"


Looks good. How do you decide which products end up in the trending + hot lists?


Currently for the MVP we are not doing anything fancy, the 'hot' list is ordered (desc) by number of upvotes and 'trending' is nearly the same as 'latest' except limited to last 7 days. We will keep monitoring and keep either 'hot' or 'trending' in the future. We want to keep the ranking of each product simple and based on what people are upvoting, so there won't be any hidden scoring.


> Making Amazon Great Again

Heh.




