|Can a startup fail because its product is not a SPA?
|I was reading an article posted on Hacker News yesterday about shipping an MVP/premature optimization. One of the commenters stated that a startup of his failed because the entire page was getting refreshed!
I personally despise developing/using heavy SPA apps and prefer server rendered applications with AJAX sprinkled where needed (much like GitHub and GitLab).
What do you guys think about this? Do users really notice the subtle differences between the two?
Also even the people who succeeded don't really know why they succeeded. In fact, the more successful they are the more clear they will be about the fact that they don't know how they succeeded. They will say something along the lines of "we succeeded because of luck and persistence and sometimes a bit of clever ideas". If you don't believe me just find someone successful and ask that question, if you can.
"I failed because my site wasn't an SPA" was the stupidest thing I've ever heard. It's nothing more than a backward rationalization to make himself feel better so that he can deny the fact that he was simply incompetent in many aspects. That's why you don't take advice from these people.
