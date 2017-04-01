Hacker News
If Humble People Make the Best Leaders, Why Do We Fall for Narcissists?
1 point
by
pedrodelfino
12 minutes ago
PaulHoule
5 minutes ago
Narcissists are good at telling people what they want to hear; if any flaw in human nature is going to make us end up like the dinosaurs it is probably how much people don't like to hear things they don't want to hear.
