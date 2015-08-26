Websites requiring a phone number is bad business and potential discrimination
Millions of Americans don't have cell phones . Either they are too expensive or the are disabled or other reasons that prevents them for having a mobile phone . Cellphone service is very expensive ,requires decent credit and many poor and disabled people cannot afford it
2) An SMS/MMS-enabled number is free from Google Voice.
3) Cell plans don't require credit (except possibly for the phone itself). You can pre-pay.
4) This may be discrimination, but so is requiring an email address. The question is whether it's illegal discrimination, and the answer is no. "Phone type" is not a protected class, like race or religion, in the United States. "Income level" is also not a protected class.
