Show HN: Lightweight UserScript that shows Scrum points in Trello (github.com)
I was frustrated using the popular extension Scrum for Trello, as the page becomes unbearably slow when boards grow, even on a high-end computer. This UserScript keeps the most useful feature of said extension, which is counting the total number of Scrum points for each Trello list.

Feedbacks and PRs are welcome :)

