Show HN: Lightweight UserScript that shows Scrum points in Trello
1 point
by
minishlink
15 minutes ago
minishlink
14 minutes ago
I was frustrated using the popular extension Scrum for Trello, as the page becomes unbearably slow when boards grow, even on a high-end computer. This UserScript keeps the most useful feature of said extension, which is counting the total number of Scrum points for each Trello list.
Feedbacks and PRs are welcome :)
