Ask HN: I dropped my s6 in the toilet

I left it in rice overnight etc and blow-dried it (didn't open it at all).

Atm its turning on, and the software is working as expected.

The lock/shut down button keeps being pressed without me pressing it. I even turned the phone off and it came on , on its own.

I understand that the circuit board is still humid and maybe thats why it keeps doing this.

I also tried charging it and there were quirky electric noises coming out so I unplugged it immediately.

Moving forward, do I just let it dry for a few days and check out to see if its functioning correctly?

I understand that there is some danger in having phones like that, especially when charging them or being in an airplane.

Do I just buy a new phone (last option for me as I can't really afford one atm).

Thanks in advance.