Ask HN: Experience working with African developers

Last year, our obviously racist hiring manager hired a remote African developer with the intention that he was going to be cheap labor and a code monkey for the menial dev jobs we had around. None of us objected. This developer(in his mid-twenties) turned out to be the most knowledgeable/complete programmer we had ever encountered. Everyone on the team has been unconsciously deferring to him anytime we are stuck on a complex problem. We have two ex-googler senior devs who practically worship him. He's a very modest fellow naturally, but he keeps claiming he's just an average developer in his West African country and i find this hard to believe because he is definitely beyond an average developer in the US. What are your experiences working with African developers in general? The only other one I've ever met seems to be more of a Math genius than a programmer.