Theshadowbrokers releases key for hacked NSA tools along with manifesto
medium.com
1 point
by
IIAOPSW
46 minutes ago
IIAOPSW
41 minutes ago
In case you don't want to slog through the headache inducing nonsense that is the manifesto, password is at the bottom. You're welcome.
