Theshadowbrokers releases key for hacked NSA tools along with manifesto (medium.com)
1 point by IIAOPSW 46 minutes ago | 1 comment





In case you don't want to slog through the headache inducing nonsense that is the manifesto, password is at the bottom. You're welcome.

