Why We switched from Python To Go (medium.com)
> #2 Static Type System

It's really weird to see one of the reasons for their switch to Go was because it's a statically typed language. If you want static typing, you don't choose Python in the first place. You know it beforehand and it shouldn't come as a surprise for you.

> For example it has http, json, html templating built in language natively

So does Python with urllib and json modules. I don't know if it has HTML templating in the standard library, but you can always use jinja2.

> Great IDE support and debugging

Not even a mention for the excellent PyCharm or so many of the useful Python vim plugins?

As with all "why we changed from technology X to technology Y", the story is that there was this or that perceived shortcoming in technology X and technology Y will be our savior and fix all our problems, or conform to our software ideology/dogma.

I used to read these things but given that I've read one, I've read em all.

The only reason people keep writing these things is blog filler to promote their company or do indirect recruiting. Surely cannot be cause anyone cares why you use a blue pen instead of a black pen.

That's a dumb article. Take point 5 for instance: You can code in Go with Jetbrain's IDE. Well guess what, Python has a dedicated IDE made by JetBrain: PyCharm. How is this an advantage ?

From the HN guidelines:

If the original title begins with a number or number + gratuitous adjective, we'd appreciate it if you'd crop it. E.g. translate "10 Ways To Do X" to "How To Do X," and "14 Amazing Ys" to "Ys."

Next up from The Author:

5 Reasons Why We Switched from MySQL to Postgres

Why We Switched from Postgres to Oracle

11 Reasons For Switching From Oracle To KDB

7 Reasons Why We Switched from Go to Fortran-77

Grammar errors are provided for free by The Author.

