It's really weird to see one of the reasons for their switch to Go was because it's a statically typed language. If you want a static typing, you don't choose Python in the first place. You know it beforehand and it shouldn't come as a surprise for you.
> For example it has http, json, html templating built in language natively
So does Python with urllib and json modules. I don't know if it has HTML templating in the standard library, but you can always use jinja2.
> Great IDE support and debugging
Not even a mention for the excellent PyCharm or so many of the useful Python vim plugins?
I used to read these things but given that I've read one, I've read em all.
The only reason people keep writing these things is blog filler to promote their company or do indirect recruiting. Surely cannot be cause anyone cares why you use a blue pen instead of a black pen.
5 Reasons Why We Switched from MySQL to Postgres
Why We Switched from Postgres to Oracle
11 Reasons For Switching From Oracle To KDB
7 Reasons Why We Switched from Go to Fortran-77
Grammar errors are provided for free by The Author.
