Ask HN: Breaking into an exotic job market

I am extremely happy at my current job. (If you work there with me, and are reading this, I wouldn't worry quite yet, since this is an extreeeemely long shot.) For family reasons we are contemplating spending time in South Korea. Maybe a year, maybe longer. I'm a Dutch citizen, US permanent resident; my wife is a US citizen from Korean descent. I have a self-proclaimed excellent mastery of English, but my Hangul (Korean) is at "community college beginner's level". Who can help? It'd be much appreciated. There is a lot of things to contemplate about, here, but I'm currently focusing on the job aspect of this plan. While I lived in the Netherlands, I noticed Undutchables: https://www.undutchables.nl/ ("recruitment partner for internationals"). I've never dealt with them, but it sounds like a similar agency for South Korea would be useful. I'm a DevOps-minded technical leader, specialized in Java web applications in the cloud, with management experience, I believe I'm a sought-after professional, but ugh, the language... the culture... the paperwork... can I do it?