Indian Girl May Not Have Been Raised by Monkeys, New Reports Suggest
ndtv.com
kumarm
31 minutes ago
When this was posted here a day back, Top comment wondered whether the story is too good to be true:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14064161
Turns out it may be too good to be true.
