Ask HN: Older engineers, do you see a future in tech?

Using a throwaway account for obvious reason. I've been a software engineer for a decade, and I've been in ad tech for the past 4 years. The going has been good so far, but I can't help but notice a glass ceiling. This whole time I've chosen to stay an engineer because I enjoy the technical challenges. What once seemed like a career path of boundless opportunity, now strikes me as a dead-end. Promotions have been very hard to come by, most of my career "progression" has been lateral moves. What's more, it's not like I'm gaining many more skills. In fact, what I see happening is many of my skills becoming irrelevant or automated. For example network programming and programming languages. It has all become automated and packaged in pristine libraries. Even in ad tech specialization has not been a savior. Machine learning has become more and more standardized, such that anyone with just 2 years experience can easily train models and deploy them to production (luckily, debugging ad delivery issues is still not easy, so I still have a safe haven there). At length, I'm really worried about my future as a software engineer. I feel like I'm constantly running on a treadmill hanging off a cliff edge. If I ever stop running, or slow down, I might fall into the precipice. And slow down I have. I'm almost 40 and I don't have the energy, time, or mental acuity I once had. I've been handsomely compensated for my work so far. But I'm afraid. I'm afraid that I will grow obsolete and that the young guns will catch up to me and depose me. I have a wife and kids and a mortgage. I can't just up and move to the newest job hub. I can't undertake a grueling 5 year training sequence to switch careers. But should my fears come to pass, I won't be able to maintain my lifestyle. All those high-earning years were merely borrowing from my future. And now the bill has come due. To close my meandering diatribe with the actual question. HN, do you see a future in tech?