Seems reasonable. I wonder, though, if PHP feels like an anchor to the average Facebook developer. I realize they architected around it, but it must have some effect on recruiting, retention, etc. I use PHP myself, and don't hate it, but the stigma is there.
reply
Seems reasonable. I wonder, though, if PHP feels like an anchor to the average Facebook developer. I realize they architected around it, but it must have some effect on recruiting, retention, etc. I use PHP myself, and don't hate it, but the stigma is there.
reply