Does it scale? Who cares (jacquesmattheij.com)
31 points by ne01 48 minutes ago





He makes the valid point that performance for each individual user, like page load time, does matter. Just that building for an audience size you don't yet have is mostly wasted time.

Seems reasonable. I wonder, though, if PHP feels like an anchor to the average Facebook developer. I realize they architected around it, but it must have some effect on recruiting, retention, etc. I use PHP myself, and don't hate it, but the stigma is there.

reply


1) FB uses a lot of languages other than Hack 2) Hack is fairly reasonable language even has pipe operator :) 3) While it is prevailing sentiment that PHP sux I think PHP 7 is fairly reasonable language

reply


Any stigma should be prioritizing tech over the business. Your business exists to turn a profit, stack be damned.

reply


That works to motivate some employees, assuming their comp is relative to your business success. Facebook has been able to do that for some time, but there's probably a plateau or two in their future.

reply


I like the overall idea here. Focus on building something quality first then worry about scaling later. Most servers can handle a decent amount of traffic. Seems like common sense to me. I guess some people can get too hung up on engineering to make their site scale before actually deploying or innovating on the product. Wonder if people have encountered this in the workplace before?

reply




