Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A quick look at the Ikea Trådfri lighting platform (mjg59.dreamwidth.org)
51 points by dankohn1 51 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





The EFR32 chips they are are using are Thread-capable. It will be interesting to see if IKEA migrates to Thread as the network layer and dotdot as the application layer. Their on boarding method, CoAP + DTLS sure seems to indicate that would be possible.

reply


> That file contains a bunch of links to firmware updates, all of which are also downloaded over http (and not https). The firmware images themselves appear to be signed, but downloading untrusted objects and then parsing them isn't ideal.

Why? What security benefit do you gain by using HTTPS when you already check the signature/hash of the firmware file?

reply


Metadata leakage aside: If you run a parser on unauthenticated input, bugs in your parser can be exploited. This is partly why mac-then-encrypt is a bad idea (you have to decrypt to verify the MAC.)

reply


One could take the view that a full TLS stack is so complicated that it is much more likely to contain exploitable flaws than some simple signature checking code.

reply


There are plenty of off the shelf TLS stacks, but people tend to end up hand-rolling their own signature validation code badly.

reply


Undoubtedly true, assuming you use something well-scrutinized like signify or gnupg for that signature verification.

reply


There's a parser on unauthentic input either way. Given the choice to do it online with NSS or OpenSSL or offline with the same library, I think it's a hair safer to do it offline---but this will be swamped by other factors particular to the project.

reply


Closing an easy attack vector by using HTTPS seems a safe bet here, with no particular drawbacks. Are there chip-level power concerns that could make their IoT thing unable to do SSL, but able to validate firmware signatures?

reply


HTTPS for firmware download is a maintenance nightmare. In a couple of months, TLS 1.3 is going to be finalized, and then calls for everyone to drop support for TLS 1.2 will begin. But they can't drop TLS 1.2 support, without breaking firmware updates for all the unopened boxes out there.

They probably should have signed the json listing of firmware images though, in addition to just the firmware images.

reply


> The idea of Ikea plus internet security together at last seems like a pretty terrible one, but having taken a look it's surprisingly competent.

For what it's worth, hacking is a big part of Swedish culture.

reply


At least in tech circles it seems to be in. My point of view may be biased, but 50% of the techy folk I socialize with in Sweden are very much into this stuff.

reply


> hacking is a big part of Swedish culture.

Really? how so?

I've never heard about this before so I'm curious about it.

You mean it's a big part as in there are a lot of Swedish hackers or because it's encouraged as part of the culture/education system?

reply


Is this a closed platform? Or can one integrate with one's own/third party solutions?

reply


I haven't confirmed this, but I've heard they are Zigbee Light Link devices, which should work with any other ZLL devices on the same mesh.

reply


Thanks Matthew.

It's nice to see that some serious vendors actually do things mostly right.

reply


No kidding. Just seeing what goes by on https://twitter.com/internetofshit makes my head spin.

It is a shame that the firmware updates go over http, but that's about the only obvious flaw with their implementation.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: