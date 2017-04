I'm learning about software team management, including group dynamics, and found a useful concept called "social value orientation". A friend of mine wrote a paper on it, and my my crib notes may help other software teams. It's especially relevant if you're familiar with "The Cathedral and the Bazaar" by ESR. https://github.com/joelparkerhenderson/social_value_orientat... http://www.catb.org/esr/writings/cathedral-bazaar/ Constructive feedback welcome.