New features of spacevim

In the 0.3.0-dev, we have implement these new features, hope you could have a try! 1. Plugin manager ui for dein, it just looks like vim-plug, but we can hide the windows before it finished, and resume it with same command. 2. Lint on the fly fature, as neomake support temp file, so we add this feature, it is not the only feature of ale, neomake also can, but better. 3. add some commands for spacevim